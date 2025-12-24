Mahura logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Mahura has a chance to play regularly until Brandon Montour (hand) and Vince Dunn (upper body) are healthy. The 27-year-old Mahura will occupy a third-pairing role, so his chances on offense are still going to be sparse. For the year, he's at three points, 12 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 20 appearances.