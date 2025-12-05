Mahura was scratched for the 12th game in a row in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Mahura has no path to playing time, as the Kraken haven't made changes on defense since they got their preferred six blueliners healthy in early November. The 27-year-old has two points, nine shots on net, 13 hits, 21 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 13 appearances. He'll compete with Cale Fleury if an injury opens up a spot in the Kraken's defense later in the season.