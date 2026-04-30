Avon scored two goals in AHL Coachella Valley's 3-0 win over Ontario in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Avon put up 24 points over 45 regular-season appearances, his best output in three AHL campaigns. He's already at three goals and an assist over four playoff contests. The 22-year-old doesn't seem to be close to a potential NHL debut given his offensive output, and if it happens in the coming years, he projects as more of a defensive forward.