Avon scored twice and added an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 win over Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Avon is up to three goals and eight points through 11 outings this season. Considering he had a total of 35 points across his first 125 AHL games, he's off to a fantastic start in his new organization -- he was traded from the Flyers to the Kraken in September. The 22-year-old isn't all that promising a prospect, but he could change the narrative if his growth on offense sticks.