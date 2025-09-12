The Kraken announced Friday that Miettinen is currently out due to an upper-body injury that he sustained while in camp with AHL Everett.

The severity of Miettinen's injury isn't yet clear, but it at least appears as though he'll be unavailable for the start of training camp as a result. He seemed unlikely to be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot with the Kraken, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to suit up for the start of the regular season with a junior or minor-league club.