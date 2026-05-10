Miettinen scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Everett's 6-2 win over Prince Albert in Game 2 on Saturday.

Miettinen has earned four goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak. The Kraken prospect is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 56 shots and a plus-17 rating across 15 appearances this postseason. Miettinen continues to impress, and his success is a big part of the reason Everett is three wins away from advancing to the Memorial Cup.