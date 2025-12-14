Miettinen scored twice on six shots and added two assists in WHL Everett's 6-4 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Miettinen has earned seven points over his last two outings. The Kraken prospect continues to light things up for Everett with 17 goals and 40 points, as well as a plus-29 rating, over 26 appearances this season. Miettinen will likely be away from the Silvertips later in the month to represent Finland at the World Junior Championship -- he is on the preliminary roster alongside Everett teammate Matias Vanhanen.