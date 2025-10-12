Miettinen scored a goal on five shots in WHL Everett's 2-1 win over Victoria on Saturday.

Miettinen has seven goals and seven assists through seven WHL contests this season. The Finn has been held off the scoresheet just once. He missed time with an upper-body injury during the Kraken's training camp, but they still signed him to an entry-level deal last Friday. He was limited to 39 points in 36 regular-season outings during 2024-25, but his game appears to have reached another level in 2025-26.