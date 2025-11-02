Miettinen scored twice and added an assist in WHL Everett's 7-2 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Miettinen has been huge for the Silvertips so far with 10 goals and 15 assists over 14 games. The 19-year-old is playing on a deep roster, which certainly helps boost his numbers, but he's been at least a point-per-game player in each of his first two junior seasons as well. The Kraken prospect should continue racking up points at a high rate throughout 2025-26, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him on Finland's World Junior Championship roster.