Miettinen scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 6-3 win over Red Deer on Tuesday.

Miettinen has earned two goals and seven assists during a five-game point streak. His return from the World Junior Championship was a little bumpy, as he missed about two weeks of action, but he looks to be back on track now. At the tournament, Miettinen had four points in six contests for the Finns. He's at 21 goals and 53 points over 36 outings in the WHL this season, and he's also maintained a plus-42 rating for one of the best teams in the league.