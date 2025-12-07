Miettinen scored twice and added an assist in WHL Everett's 8-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Miettinen had started December with a pair of scoreless outings before this performance to get back on track. The forward is up to 16 goals and 38 points in 25 appearances, one point shy of matching his total from 36 regular-season outings last year. The Kraken prospect has taken a step up on offense and should continue to play well in a strong Silvertips offense.