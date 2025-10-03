Miettinen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Friday.

Miettinen was selected by the Kraken with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center is already off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign with WHL Everett, having notched two goals and two helpers through the first two games. With his ELC in hand, it's possible Miettinen gets a taste of NHL action toward the end of the year when his junior campaign wraps up.