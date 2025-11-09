Miettinen scored twice and added an assist in AHL Everett's 4-3 overtime win over Kamloops.

Miettinen continues to carve up the WHL, as he has 12 goals and 16 assists through 16 games. This was his third multi-point effort over the last four contests for the Silvertips. Miettinen has significantly elevated his offense to start 2025-26, which should please the Kraken's brass as they watch the 19-year-old's development.