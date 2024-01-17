Schultz notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Schultz has stepped up lately with a goal and three assists over his last four games. He remains on the third pairing even with Vince Dunn (undisclosed) unavailable. Schultz's power-play role gives him a slight boost in value -- he's earned five of his 14 points this season with the man advantage. The defenseman has added 56 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 36 outings.