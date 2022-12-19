Schultz (upper body) will be in Sunday's lineup against the Jets, per the NHL's media site.
Schultz will return after missing his first two games of the year. The veteran defenseman has 16 points -- including seven power-play assists -- through 27 appearances this season. He hasn't recorded a point since dishing out three assists Nov. 29.
