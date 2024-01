Schultz scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Schultz has two goals on 11 shots over his last five contests. His tally late in the second period Thursday stretched the Kraken's lead to 3-1. The defenseman is up to four goals, 11 points, 53 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances. He could be at risk of losing playing time during the road trip if head coach Dave Hakstol wants to get Ryker Evans into the lineup.