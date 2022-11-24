Schultz notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Schultz set up his defense partner, Jamie Oleksiak, on the Kraken's fourth goal. With five points in his last three games, Schultz is running hot. The defenseman is up to three tallies, eight assists, 31 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 19 contests overall. He's still on the second power-play unit, but Schultz is on track for his best scoring season since 2016-17.