Schultz notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
Schultz had the secondary assist on Morgan Geekie's insurance tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Schultz put up 34 points in 73 outings during the regular season, his best output since 2016-17. He'll likely continue to see power-play time, though his third-pairing assignment at even strength could somewhat inhibit his chances on offense.
