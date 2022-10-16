Schultz scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schultz broke up Adin Hill's shutout bid with a tally at 13:19 of the third period. Through three games, Schultz has racked up a goal, two assists and six shots on net. He's served as the Kraken's power-play quarterback on the top unit as well, which gives him some intriguing fantasy value in standard formats if he can continue to hold onto that role.