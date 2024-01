Schultz notched two assists and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

One of Schultz's helpers came on the power play. This was his second multi-point effort of the campaign. The defenseman has four goals, nine assists, 54 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances this season, playing mainly on the third pairing. Four of his helpers have come with the man advantage.