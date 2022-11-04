Schultz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Schultz has earned three helpers in his last five games, including one on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman has seen his role with the man advantage reduced as Vince Dunn operates on the top unit, so Schultz's point production is likely to be stymied a bit as long as that arrangement lasts. Schultz has six points, 20 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 12 contests.