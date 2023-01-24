Schultz (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.
Schultz will be sidelined through the NHL's All-Star break at a minimum. Cale Fleury will likely continue to to skate on the bottom pairing until Schultz, who's collected 24 points through 42 games this campaign, is cleared to return.
