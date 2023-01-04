Schultz recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Schultz helped out on goals by Matty Beniers (on the power play) and Yanni Gourde. The pair of assists ended a five-game drought for Schultz, who added just six shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in that span. He was good over the first two months of the campaign, but he's struggled lately. The 32-year-old is at three goals, 16 helpers, 50 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances.