Schultz recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Schultz missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury he suffered versus the Panthers. Prior to the injury, he'd been stuck in a five-game point drought to begin December, but he ended the dry spell by helping out on Jared McCann's game-winning goal in the third period. Schultz has thrived on the second pairing for the Kraken, racking up three goals, 14 helpers, 43 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 28 outings this season.