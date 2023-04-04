Schultz recorded two assists (one on the power play) and two blocked shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Schultz went minus-5 with no points over his last 11 games. He helped out on the Kraken's first and last goals Monday, earning the secondary assist on both. The 32-year-old defenseman has still had a strong year despite the recent slump, with 31 points (12 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 68 appearances.