Schultz didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, per Emerald City Hockey.

Schultz didn't appear in any obvious distress after a second-period hit, but he didn't take another shift after it happened. The defenseman had a power-play assist in the contest, giving him 24 points in 42 contests -- surpassing his output from 42 outings last season. If he misses time, Cale Fleury would likely draw into the lineup, while Adam Larsson or Carson Soucy would be candidates to absorb Schultz's power-play time.