Schultz (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schultz logged just 8:11 of ice time in the contest, going minus-1 with one blocked shot. The 33-year-old's playing time was already in a precarious spot with the call-up of Ryker Evans earlier in the week. Schultz was scratched Thursday, and now an injury could see him out longer. If Schultz is out Sunday versus the Wild, Brian Dumoulin will likely return to the lineup after being scratched versus the Lightning.