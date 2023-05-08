Schultz had a goal and an assist in Seattle's 7-2 win over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.
Schultz has been serving on Seattle's third pairing and has averaged a modest 15:31 of ice time in the playoffs, but that hasn't stopped him from chipping in offensively. Through 10 postseason contests, he has three goals and eight points. Schultz assisted on Carson Soucy's marker early in the second period and then scored himself while the Kraken were on the power play late in the third frame.
