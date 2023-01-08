Schultz scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Schultz set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally and then scored one of his own a few minutes later in a productive first period. With a goal and three helpers over his last four contests, Schultz appears to be back in a groove on offense. The 32-year-old blueliner has 21 points, 52 shots, 43 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 36 contests. He's two points shy of matching his total from last year with the Capitals, and he needs nine more to return to the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17.