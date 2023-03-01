Schultz had an assist, four PIM and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Schultz set up Daniel Sprong, who then found Morgan Geekie for a second-period go-ahead goal. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Schultz, who has a goal and two assists over nine games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old blueliner has been limited to a third-pairing role lately, which likely plays a part in his reduced offense. He has 27 points, 68 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 52 contests overall.