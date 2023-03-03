Schultz logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Kraken held the zone well late in their power play in overtime, and Schultz eventually got the puck to Jared McCann, who set up Oliver Bjorkstrand with four seconds left on the man advantage. Schultz has picked up helpers in each of the last two games. The defenseman has 28 points (11 on the power play), 71 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 53 outings in a bottom-four role this season.