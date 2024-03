Schultz logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Schultz set up Andre Burakovsky's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Schultz's second game in a row with a power-play helper, and his third such assist over his last six outings. The defenseman is at 22 points, 86 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 62 contests overall in a third-pairing role with power-play time.