Schultz scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Schultz has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. His tally Tuesday was a quick response to Barrett Hayton's go-ahead marker in the second period. Schultz is at six points, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 13 outings this season.