Schultz signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Schultz's arrival could mean the Kraken's pursuit of John Klingberg didn't work out. The 32-year-old Schultz registered five of his 23 points last season on the power play, adding 87 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating in 74 contests with the Capitals. He'll likely be a fixture in the Kraken's lineup, though he's a low-end option in most fantasy formats.