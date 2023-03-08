Schultz provided an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Schultz has picked up three helpers over his last five contests while going plus-1 in that span. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 76 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 56 contests overall. While he's on the third pairing at even strength, his role on the top power-play unit should allow Schultz to maintain some fantasy interest.