Schultz recorded an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Schultz earned his second point of the campaign when he set up his defense partner, Brian Dumoulin, on the opening goal. Despite the lack of offense, Schultz remains on the top power-play unit, though Vince Dunn has been more productive. Schultz is at one goal, one assist, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests, playing primarily on the third pairing.