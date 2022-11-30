Schultz notched three assists (two on the power play) in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Schultz helped out on all three of the Kraken's first-period tallies in the NHL's highest-scoring game of the season. He extended his point streak to six contests, a span in which he has two goals and eight helpers (four on the power play). The 32-year-old defenseman has been a great fit to boost the Kraken's offense from the back end -- he's now at three goals, 13 helpers, 33 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 22 outings.