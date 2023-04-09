Schultz notched an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Schultz has three helpers over his last four games after going nearly a month between points. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 32 points, 93 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 71 contests. This is the fourth time he's exceeded 30 points in a season, and he needs two more points to secure his second-most productive campaign in his career.