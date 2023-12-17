Schultz (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site.
Schultz will be out of the lineup for a fourth straight contest. Ryker Evans has racked up three assists since joining the Kraken from AHL Coachella Valley, so there's no guarantee Schultz will be an everyday player even once he's cleared to return.
