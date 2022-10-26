Schultz recorded a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Schultz set up Matty Beniers' goal in the third period. Schultz appears to have lost his spot on the top power-play unit, trading places with Vince Dunn. Through eight contests this year, Schultz has a goal, three power-play helpers, 14 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in what looks to be a resurgent year for the veteran defenseman.