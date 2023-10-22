Schultz scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
Schultz opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period with a rocket shot from the left circle. The goal was his first point in six outings this season, and he's struggled to a minus-4 rating with nine shots on net, four blocked shots and four PIM. The 33-year-old has seen time on the top power-play unit, but that's a role likely better suited for Vince Dunn in the short term and perhaps Ryker Evans if the Kraken mix things up on the blue line later in the season.
