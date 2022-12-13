Schultz (upper body) is not participating in warmups for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Schultz took a heavy hit from Ryan Lomberg in Sunday's game against the Panthers, but it was believed the Kraken defenseman was good to play. Instead, Gustav Olofsson will draw into the lineup, while Carson Soucy figures to take Schultz's spot on the second power-play unit.