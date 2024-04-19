Schultz posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Schultz snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The veteran defenseman posted 26 points (10 on the power play), 100 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 70 appearances this season. He is the lone pending unrestricted free agent among the Kraken's blueliners, and there's a decent chance he is not brought back as the team begins to integrate more prospects in 2024-25.