Schultz produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Schultz had the secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's opening tally Saturday. With four points over his last four contests, Schultz has been steady from the blue line lately. He's up to three goals, seven helpers, 15 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 13 playoff outings.