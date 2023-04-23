Schultz logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Schultz set up both of Jaden Schwartz's tallies in the contest. Through three playoff outings, Schultz has a goal and three assists, showing his postseason experience despite playing in a third-pairing role. The defenseman has added four shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.