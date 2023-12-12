Schultz (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schultz will be out of action for his second consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. The veteran blueliner is currently mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he has put just 21 shots on net while earning three helpers. Youngster Ryker Evans figures to remain in the third pairing with Brian Dumoulin as long as Schultz is unavailable.