Schultz provided an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Schultz had the lone penalty by the Kraken in the contest, and it led to Nicolas Roy's power-play goal in the first period. Schultz then made up for it with a secondary assist on Andre Burakovsky's go-ahead tally in the second period. During a four-game point streak, Schultz has two goals and four assists. He's up to three tallies, nine helpers, 32 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests. He's over halfway to matching his 23-point campaign from 74 appearances last year.