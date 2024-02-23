Schultz scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Schultz snapped a six-game slump with the pair of points. The 33-year-old defenseman scored the go-ahead goal at 13:29 of the second period and then assisted on a Jordan Eberle tally on the next shift. Schultz has 18 points, 72 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 46 outings this season. He remains on the third pairing and appears to have the edge over Ryker Evans for playing time.