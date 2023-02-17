Schultz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

These were Schultz's first points in five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. His tally ended up standing as the game-winner. The 32-year-old defenseman is very close to securing his best point total since 2016-17 with six goals and 20 helpers through 47 contests this season. He's added 62 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-7 rating, and 10 of his points have come on the power play.