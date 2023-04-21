Schultz scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.
Schultz crashed the net and scored on an Eeli Tolvanen feed just 2:40 into the first period. The Kraken played well in the opening frame, but the Avalanche pushed back over the final 40 minutes. Schultz has a goal, an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through two playoff contests.
